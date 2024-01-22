Prachuap Khiri Khan marks Road Safety Day with new crossings and awareness campaigns

Residents of Prachuap Khiri Khan , along with local officials, marked the Road Safety Day for Road Users by enhancing traffic signs at school crossings.

The initiative, led by Deputy Governor Kittiphong Sukhaphakul, aims to mitigate accident risks and promote safer roads, particularly for young students.

The main event, held at Thai Rat Wittaya 65 School, also known as Wang Sai Ting School, in Ao Noi Subdistrict, saw community members and officials engaging in the painting and improvement of traffic signs.

Additionally, the province conducted educational campaigns to raise public awareness about road safety.

These campaigns focused on various aspects, including the importance of helmet usage, with an aim to achieve 100% compliance among motorcyclists. Educational efforts extended to teachers and students, emphasizing the significance of adhering to traffic rules.

The observance of Road Safety Day on January 21st each year, sanctioned by a Cabinet resolution, stems from the Road Safety Operations Center’s (RSOC) proposal. This initiative was sparked by a tragic incident where Dr. Waralak Supawatjariyakul, known as “Dr. Kraitai,” lost her life in a collision with a motorcycle while using a zebra crossing in Bangkok.

This event has become a somber reminder and a catalyst for the province’s efforts in preventing similar tragedies.

Regarding efforts related to improving road safety, the province has been actively involved in ongoing campaigns across all eight districts, focusing on enhancing pedestrian crossings near schools and community areas.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to instil a culture of safety and responsibility among road users, ensuring adherence to traffic regulations to reduce road accident fatalities.

