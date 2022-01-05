Prachuap Khiri Khan meets road safety target over ‘7 dangerous days’

Prachuap Khiri Khan met its road safety target regarding the numbers of accidents, injuries and fatalities of motorists during the New Year holiday.

On Wednesday (Jan 5) Mr. Prompiriya Kijnuson, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province summarised the results of the operation to prevent and reduce road accidents during New Year.

For the seven days between from December 29, 2021 – January 4, 2022 there were 39 accidents, 37 injuries, and 6 deaths.

Officials from the Road Safety Administration Center had said they wanted no more than 54 accidents, 54 injuries and 5 deaths during the seven day New Year period.

Road safety officials said this year’s results were satisfactory, particularly the reduction in accidents and injuries.

Officials said Hua Hin accounted for the highest number of accidents of any district in the province, with a total of 12 accidents.

This was followed by Kuiburi and Bang Saphan (7 each), Bang Saphan Noi (4), Thap Sakae (3) and Mueang Prachuap (2). Sam Roi Yot reported zero accidents.

Most accidents (15) occurred between 18.00 to 21.00, followed by 15.00 to 18.00, (10 accidents). Motorcycles were involved in the most accidents, accounting for 32 of the total.

Not wearing a helmet when riding and drunk driving a factor in most accidents, officials said.

Mr. Prompiriya Kijnuson, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, the effort to avoid and minimize road accidents during the New Year festival is in line with the Central and Provincial goals.

Nationally, 333 people were killed and 2,672 were injured in 2,707 road accidents throughout Thailand during the seven dangerous days of the New Year holiday, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department announced.

However, the overall number of deaths, injuries and accidents were down considerably compared to the same period a year earlier.

During the seven day New Year period in 2021, there were 392 deaths, 3,326 injuries and 3,333 accidents.

Speeding (34.45%), unexpected lane changing (25.36%) and drunk driving (21.05%) resulted in most accidents.

A staggering 82.04% of all accidents involved motorcycles, while pick up trucks accounted for 6.31% of accidents.

Chiang Mai accounted for the highest number of accidents (96), while Bangkok accounted for the highest number of deaths (22).

