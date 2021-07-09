Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced a host of new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, including a nighttime curfew for people living in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

For people in Maximum and Strict Controlled Area or ‘dark-red zones’, which includes Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, a curfew from 9 pm to 4 am will begin on Monday and people should work from home.

Residents are barred from gathering in groups of more than five people, while public transport networks will shut down from 9 pm each night.

Supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and electronics stores can stay open but other shops must close.

Shopping malls must shut by 8 pm.

The same restrictions will also be in place in Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala.

The restrictions will come into effect on Monday (July 12). It is not yet known when the restrictions will end.

A full list of restrictions for the Thai capital can be found below.

Locally, both Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi provinces have been upgraded to ‘Maximum Controlled Zones’ or ‘red zone’.

Previously ‘red zone’ provinces required restaurants to close at 11pm, while markets and convenience stores in red zones were only allowed to open only between 04.00 – 23.00 Hrs.

The upgrade to ‘red zones’ gives the provincial governors of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi the authority to implement further restrictions as they deem necessary. Expect formal announcements from both governors imminently.

For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the restrictions are as follows:

– Restaurants, markets and convenience stores must be closed from 20.00 – 04.00 hrs

– Closure of public transportation from 21.00 – 03.00 hrs

– Closure of spas, beauty centers and massage parlors.

– Public park must be closed at 20.00 hrs.

– Work from home at maximum capacity for both private and public sectors

– Avoid making unnecessary trips

– Stay at home from 21.00 hrs – 04.00 hrs. Only leave for essential reasons.

– Avoid any gathering larger than 5 people

NEW RESTRICTIONS ON INTER-PROVINCIAL TRAVELING

– Public transport companies to reduce service

– Relevant authorities will impose stricter regulations and set up check points to minimize people movement from the dark red zone starting 10th July 2021

