Prachuap Khiri Khan officials host event for International Anti-Corruption Day

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province marked International Anti-Corruption Day with a dedicated event on December 8, 2023, at the Koh Lak Meeting Room, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

The ceremony, presided over by Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, was attended by high-ranking officials and local leaders.

This event aligns with the United Nations’ recognition of December 9th as International Anti-Corruption Day, which aims to heighten global awareness of the dangers posed by corruption and to foster a collective commitment to combating this issue. Thailand, as a participating member of the United Nations, has actively engaged in this global initiative, with various sectors coming together to demonstrate a zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has shown progress in tackling corruption as evidenced by its score of 89.20 in the 2023 Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) for public sector units. This score reflects the efforts of 52 public sector units in the province, accounting for 83.87% of the total, and marks a improvement of 37.10% from the previous year. Notably, the District Office of Pranburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, received special recognition for its performance in this assessment.

The ceremony featured a video presentation showcasing various activities of the International Anti-Corruption Day (Thailand) under the theme ‘No Tolerance, No Ignorance, Unite Thailand Against Corruption’. Participants, including Mr. Ongkarak Thongniramol, Deputy Governor, and Ms. Jutarat Luangpimol, Director of the NACC Office in Prachuap Khiri Khan, alongside other government officials and local administrative organizations, made a collective declaration to combat corruption. This declaration was part of a nationwide effort, simultaneously broadcast live, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai.

