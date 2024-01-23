Prachuap Khiri Khan officials undergo anti-corruption training

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan, including some of Hua Hin Municipality have undergone training aimed at towards bolstering integrity and transparency within government operations.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, in collaboration with the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Prachuap Khiri Khan, has launched a comprehensive training program in a bid to elevate the integrity and transparency assessment scores of state agencies in the province.

On January 22, key municipal officials from Hua Hin participated in the training program held at the Koh Lak Meeting Room, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

Among the attendees were Mr. Jeerawat Pramani, the Municipal Clerk of Hua Hin, Ms. Jutarat Narathas, Head of General Administration at the Municipal Clerk’s Office, and Miss Sophida Phongdi, a Skilled Administrative Officer from the same office.

The primary objective of this training is to enrich the knowledge and understanding of government officials regarding ethical practices and to instill a culture of transparency in their daily operations.

A significant aspect of the training is the establishment of a “NO Gift Policy”.

This policy explicitly encourages officials to reject all forms of gifts and gratuities, recognizing them as potential bribes that can undermine their integrity.

The training session, targeting officials from the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial government, district officials, and officials from local administrative organizations, is part of a proactive step in combating corruption at all levels of government in the region.

comments