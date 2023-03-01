Prachuap Khiri Khan ramps up ‘100% helmet’ and mandatory car insurance campaign

Drivers of cars and motorcycles in Prachuap Khiri Khan are the subject of a new campaign aimed at boosting road safety.

On Tuesday (Feb 28), Mr. Satean Charoenyuen, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, presided over the launch of a campaign to promote mandatory car insurance amongst motorists, as well as the wearing of helmets amongst motorcyclists.

According to the law in Thailand, all drivers must have car insurance, while motorcyclists must wear a helmet.

This campaign was launched following the high number of road accidents in Prachuap Khiri Khan, where most of the victims were motorcyclists who did not wear helmets.

The Office of the Insurance Commission, Prachuap Khiri Khan, in collaboration with the Prachuap Khiri Khan Insurance Association, organized the campaign to promote the importance of mandatory car insurance in accordance with the law on the protection of accident victims from vehicles, B.E. 2535.

In this campaign, the Office of the Insurance Commission and related agencies provided information and advice to promote mandatory car insurance and safe driving practices, and distributed helmets to those who did not have them.

The aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness of the importance of mandatory car insurance and safe driving practices to reduce the number of accidents and casualties on the roads.

Ms. Jantima Misoh, Deputy Director of the Office of the Insurance Commission, Region 7 (Nakhon Pathom), government officials, students, and related agencies also participated in the event.

comments