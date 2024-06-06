Prachuap Khiri Khan ramps up checks on migrant workers

Prachuap Khiri Khan is intensifying its efforts to monitor migrant workers following a directive from the Ministry of Labor.

Governor Somkid Chanthamrueg, Deputy Governor Sinathorn Oaiam, Provincial Employment Office Director Apasara Chumthong, and Provincial Labor Office Director Saengrung Phuengsi Sai were among the attendees. Heads of government departments under the Ministry of Labor also participated in the event, which was broadcast live on the Department of Employment’s Facebook page from the Provincial Employment Office.

The policy was presented by Labor Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn at a ceremony held at the Phra Buddha Sutthidhammaphopit Pavilion within the Ministry of Labor Building.

Governor Somkid highlighted that the Cabinet had approved a proposal from the Ministry of Labor on July 5, 2023, allowing migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam to remain and work in Thailand under special circumstances. Employers must submit their labor needs to the Department of Employment, enabling workers to temporarily work while the process is underway.

Further measures, approved on October 3, 2023, permit these workers to process passports or substitutes, obtain temporary stay permits, collect biometric data, and update their registration records by October 31, 2024. This ensures their legal stay and work in Thailand until February 13, 2025.

To meet the government’s objectives for managing foreign labor, public relations efforts will be increased to raise awareness among employers and migrant workers about completing the required procedures within the specified time frame.

Post-deadline, officials will strictly enforce the law and prosecute any violations. Enhanced vigilance and continuous inspections are crucial to preventing illegal employment of foreign nationals.

Complaints received through various channels will be promptly investigated, and random inspections will be conducted in high-risk areas such as markets, construction sites, and tourist attractions.

