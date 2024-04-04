Prachuap Khiri Khan ramps up gas station inspections ahead of Songkran

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s provincial authorities have launched a new campaign in a bid to protect consumers against potential price gouging at fuel stations during Songkran.

On April 3, 2024, Deputy Governor Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, alongside Ms. Siriwan Kanasorn, the Provincial Commercial Officer, Mr. Nopadol Suwongpradit, the Provincial Energy Officer, and Ms. Chanthip Niamprad, the Head of the Phetchaburi Provincial Office of the Weights and Measures Department, visited several fuel stations across the province. The move comes in response to the anticipated surge in travel during Songkran, with the aim of preventing any unscrupulous practices that could exploit consumers.

The inspections focused primarily on the accuracy of fuel metering devices at the stations, ensuring compliance with national standards. Authorities utilized a 5-liter standard measuring container as a benchmark, verifying that the fuel dispensed matched the quantity advertised, within the legally permitted tolerances. During the inspections everything was found to be above board.

To further protect consumer rights and maintain market fairness, the provincial officials have issued a reminder that any incidents of misconduct, such as overpricing or discrepancies between advertised and actual sale prices, should be reported immediately.

Consumers are encouraged to contact the Department of Internal Trade’s 24-hour hotline at 1569 or file a complaint at any provincial commercial office. The local government is committed to swift action against any infractions, with penalties ranging from fines up to 10,000 baht for failing to display price tags, to imprisonment for up to 7 years and fines up to 140,000 baht for more serious offenses like overcharging, hoarding, or refusal to sell.

