Prachuap Khiri Khan ramps up public transportation safety checks ahead of Songkran

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Transportation Office has intensified its inspection of public transport vehicles.

On April 9, 2024, Ms. Taweepon Pimtawee, a representative from the transportation office, oversaw the examination of both vehicles and drivers slated to serve the public during Thailand’s traditional New Year celebrations.

The inspections, conducted at a major public transportation hub in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan district, targeted 11 public transport vehicles, scrutinizing them for adherence to safety and operational standards.

Additionally, 11 drivers underwent evaluation to ensure they meet the rigorous requirements necessary for the provision of safe and reliable transportation services during the festival period, which spans from April 11 to April 17, 2024.

This initiative, which aims to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public during this year’s celebrations, yielded positive results as no violations were found.

The Songkran festival, known for its water fights and cultural significance, sees a significant uptick in travel activity, with many taking to the roads to visit family or partake in the celebrations. The time is notoriously dangerous on Thailand’s roads.

