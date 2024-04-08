Prachuap Khiri Khan ramps up quality and pricing control ahead of peak durian season

In anticipation of the peak durian season in May, Prachuap Khiri Khan officials are taking measures to guarantee the quality and pricing of the renowned “Pa La U Forest Durian GI.”

Prachuap Khiri Khan province aims to bolster the registration of GI products, with a focus on promoting, protecting, and upholding standards to elevate the market value of these products.

Among the products that have secured GI registration are the “Pa La U Forest Durian” and “Thap Sakae Coconut.”

The committee is currently evaluating the registration of the “Tanaosri Prachuap Khiri Khan Durian” and “Siam Gold Pineapple Prachuap Khiri Khan,” with the “Sam Roi Yot 300 Peaks Glass Mango” in the application process.

The “Pa La U Forest Durian” holds a special place in the region’s agricultural history.

This variety of Mon Thong durian was gifted by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, to the Border Patrol Police for cultivation in Hua Sat Yai, Hua Hin District. The occasion marked the official opening of Anant School in Pa La U Village, Hua Sat Yai, on May 19, 1966. The durian’s unique growing conditions—high elevation, favorable climate, and fertile soil—coupled with organic farming practices, have produced a fruit of exceptional quality.

Recognized by durian enthusiasts for its sweet taste, creamy texture, and distinct mild scent, the durian received the Geographical Indication (GI) mark on July 3, 2014. This designation not only acknowledges the durian’s unique cultivation area but also enhances its value as a community specialty. Local farmers collectively hold the rights to the GI mark, ensuring the continued quality, reputation, and unique identity of this local delicacy.

As the 2024 durian season approaches, with flowering having commenced in January, the market eagerly anticipates the arrival of Pa La U Forest Durian from late May to July.

Despite challenges posed by hot, sunny conditions and unpredictable weather, necessitating vigilant water management for the durian trees, officials are optimistic. An estimated 2,700 acres, out of more than 4,000 acres designated for durian cultivation, including GI areas, are expected to yield fruit this season. The initial phase in late May is projected to bring about 10% of the harvest, with the bulk of the production, around 80%, expected between mid-June and July, and the remaining 10% towards season’s end.

Despite a forecasted average yield of 800 kg/acre, slightly below standard expectations, the commitment to maintaining high standards promises a season of quality for durian aficionados.

