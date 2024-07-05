Prachuap Khiri Khan ranks 4th for Malaria infections in Thailand

The Provincial Public Health Office has convened a task force to expedite malaria eradication efforts, aiming to monitor the situation closely and effectively control the outbreak.

On July 3, 2024 at the Ratchapakdi Meeting Room of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office, Mr. Somkid Jantamrot, the Governor of the province, assigned Mr. Kittiphong Sukhpakul, Deputy Governor, to chair the malaria eradication task force meeting. In attendance were Mr. Samran Pengsawat, Deputy Provincial Public Health Doctor, heads of government departments, civil servants, and other related parties.

Thailand has reported 8,236 cases of malaria this year, a slight decrease of 0.28% compared to the same period last year. The provinces with the highest numbers of cases are:

Tak: 3,605 cases (46.2%)

Kanchanaburi: 1,034 cases (12.6%)

Mae Hong Son: 886 cases (10.7%)

Prachuap Khiri Khan: 855 cases (10.3%)

Ratchaburi: 455 cases (5.5%)

Prachuap Khiri Khan ranks 4th in the country for the number of malaria infections and 2nd in Health Region 5 as of July 2, 2024. The number of cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan has increased by 2.1 times compared to the same period last year.

The districts with the highest number of patients are:

Bang Saphan Noi: 326 cases (38.1%)

Bang Saphan: 260 cases (32.7%)

Hua Hin: 128 cases (30.4%)

Sam Roi Yot: 46 cases (5.3%)

Pran Buri: 32 cases (3.7%)

Mueang: 26 cases (3.0%)

Kui Buri: 19 cases (2.2%)

Thap Sakae: 18 cases (2.1%)

The meeting acknowledged the severity of the malaria outbreak in the area. The task force reviewed the subcommittee’s orders, presented a proactive screening and field visit plan, and discussed problems, obstacles, and suggestions for improving the response. The subcommittee will continue to collaborate on controlling the outbreak with quality and efficiency.

The task force emphasized the need for increased vigilance and proactive measures to curb the spread of malaria. Health officials plan to implement screenings and educational campaigns to inform residents about preventive measures. In addition, efforts will be made to improve the availability and accessibility of medical treatments for those affected by the disease.

The Provincial Public Health Office has called on local residents to participate actively in the eradication efforts. Residents are encouraged to use mosquito nets, apply insect repellent, and eliminate stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed. Furthermore, individuals are advised to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms of malaria, such as fever, chills, and body aches.

The task force meeting also highlighted the importance of data collection and analysis in tracking the spread of malaria. Accurate and timely data will enable health officials to identify hotspots and deploy resources effectively. The task force plans to collaborate with local healthcare providers to ensure comprehensive data reporting and analysis.

As the task force continues its efforts, the Provincial Public Health Office will provide regular updates on the malaria situation in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

