Prachuap Khiri Khan records two fatalities during start of Songkran holiday

The Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Operations Center, during its meeting on April 13, 2023, reported on the accident statistics for the province during the Songkran festival.

The meeting was held at the Singkhon Conference Room in the Provincial Hall, with Deputy Governor Mr. Komkrit Charoenphatthanasombat presiding.

On the second day of the “Drive Safely, Thailand Without Accidents” campaign, which spans from April 11-17, Prachuap Khiri Khan experienced 14 accidents resulting in 14 injuries and one fatality. The cumulative data for the two-day period shows 21 accidents, 21 injuries, and two deaths.

The deceased, Mr. Supoj Intasem, 30, lost his life in an incident where his pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a tree after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The accident occurred in Yang Kha village, Chai Kasem subdistrict, Bang Saphan district.

This year, the local authorities have set a goal to keep the number of accidents, injuries, and fatalities below the three-year average during the Songkran festival. The targets are fewer than 35 accidents, fewer than 36 injuries, and fewer than three deaths.

The festival, which marks the Thai New Year, is known for its spirited celebrations, which unfortunately often result in an uptick in road accidents. The authorities continue to urge caution and adherence to safety measures as the holiday period continues.

comments