Prachuap Khiri Khan sees resurgence of malaria cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan is one of seven Thai provinces experiencing a significant resurgence in malaria cases, health officials have announced.

The province has reported 174 cases so far this year, amid efforts to curb the spread of this mosquito-borne disease which has largely been kept under control in many other regions.

The resurgence, which comes in a year where nearly 3,000 cases have been reported nationwide, poses a significant setback to Thailand’s goal of eradicating malaria by 2025.

The majority of these cases, around 90%, are attributed to the Plasmodium vivax strain, known for its ability to remain dormant in the liver, showing few or no symptoms until the body’s defenses are weakened.

This particular strain, while less severe than the Plasmodium falciparum, requires prolonged treatment to completely eliminate it from the body, an aspect that complicates efforts to fully eradicate the disease. The resurgence is particularly pronounced in Tak Province, which leads with 1,671 cases, followed by other provinces including Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, and Ranong, with Prachuap Khiri Khan also significantly affected.

The provinces with the highest number of cases are:

Tak with 1,671 cases

Mae Hong Son with 308 cases

Kanchanaburi with 251 cases

Ranong with 187 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan with 174 cases

Contributing factors and cross-border challenges

Officials said that 74% of the cases are among those aged 15 and older. 41% are engaged in farming or agriculture, and 60% are foreign patients.

According to Dr. Thongchai Kiratihatthayakon, Director-General of the Disease Control Department, the recurrence of malaria cases in these provinces can be partly attributed to increased cross-border movement, especially from neighboring Myanmar. This has been exacerbated by ongoing conflicts which have led to higher migration flows into Thailand, contributing to the spread of malaria.

Dr. Thongchai mentioned that the current situation reveals some provinces that were previously malaria-free are now encountering the disease again this year, partly due to cross-border travel, especially from the Myanmar border, where the rate of infection has increased. After the conflict situation, movements towards Thailand along the border areas like in Ranong have increased, previously recording about 10 patients annually, but now around 100.

Moreover, a concern is for urban residents traveling to forests and waterfalls for nature-based tourism, such as those from Bangkok who return with malaria. Physicians might not be aware of their travel history and thus may not consider this disease. Therefore, if one experiences fever and chills, it’s crucial to see a doctor and inform them about any travel history to forested areas.

The question of whether infection from forested areas can spread to cities has been researched, and it has not been found that forest mosquitoes can transmit the infection to urban mosquitoes. Thus, city dwellers who travel to forests and return to Bangkok need not worry that urban mosquitoes will bite them and spread the infection to others.

“The concern is that upon returning, one might fall ill but be diagnosed late because the disease isn’t considered. Therefore, when visiting a doctor, emphasize informing them about the travel history, which can be checked with the Disease Control Department to see which areas are malaria-prone,” Dr. Thongchai stated.

On World Malaria Day, on April 25, Dr. Thongchai emphasized the need for vigilance and continued public health efforts under this year’s theme, “Zero indigenous malaria is possible.”

Officials said they will roll out a proactive approach to disease surveillance, risk assessment, and patient care. This includes using the 1-3-7 malaria response strategy, which entails alerting health authorities within one day of detecting a patient, identifying the source within three days, and controlling the outbreak within seven days.

This response is crucial in areas like Prachuap Khiri Khan, where the local health infrastructure must rapidly identify and treat cases to prevent further spread. The province, along with others, focuses on expanding access to community-based testing and treatment to manage and reduce the incidence of malaria.

Understanding symptoms of malaria

Dr. Apichat Vachiraphan, Deputy Director-General of the Disease Control Department, added that malaria is carried by Anopheles mosquitoes, commonly found in forested mountains, rubber plantations, and natural water sources, and are active from dusk till dawn. He advises residents in such areas to protect themselves from mosquito bites during these times.

If you experience unusual symptoms such as fever, headache, or chills, you should seek medical attention immediately. For tourists or travelers staying overnight in forested areas, it is advised to protect yourself from mosquito bites and monitor for symptoms such as fever, headache, and chills for about 10-14 days.

If these symptoms appear, suspect malaria and promptly visit a nearby public health facility for a blood test to detect malaria. Be sure to inform the doctor of any travel history to forested or risk-prone areas to facilitate prompt and effective treatment. Delay in treatment can lead to severe complications, such as cerebral malaria, which can be fatal.

Dr. Chantana Phadungtod, Director of the Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, stated that eradicating malaria to achieve zero cases in Thailand means eliminating the Plasmodium falciparum species, or P.f., which is a severe strain of malaria. If not treated promptly, it can lead to symptoms such as cerebral malaria, brain swelling, coma, and potentially death.

The goal is to prevent this strain from continuing to infect within Thailand. Even if infections are detected as imported cases from neighboring countries, actions must be taken immediately to prevent further local transmission.

Currently, this strain accounts for about 5% of the cases in Thailand, with 90% being Plasmodium vivax, or P.v., which is less severe. However, if not completely treated, the parasite can remain in the body for many years, causing recurring malaria symptoms. The remaining 5% are other strains.

Malaria patients, if treated promptly and take the complete course of medication for 3 consecutive days, will recover. However, the P.v. strain requires an additional 14 days of medication to kill any parasites that may be present but asymptomatic. A common issue is that many patients do not complete the 14-day medication course, leading to research on a new medication that only requires one pill per day.

“Patients eligible for this medication must not have the G-6-PD enzyme deficiency; otherwise, the medication can cause their red blood cells to break easily. Therefore, testing for this condition is necessary before treatment. In Thailand and neighboring countries, 10-15% of the population has this enzyme deficiency, which is considered high,” Dr. Chantana stated.

