Prachuap Khiri Khan sees significant tourism revenue boost during Songkran

The Songkran festival, celebrated this year with great enthusiasm across Thailand, brought an economic boost to Prachuap Khiri Khan.

This year’s tourism revenue soared to over 435 million baht, marking a 38% increase from the previous year, according to the latest data.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office reported that the festive period saw heightened activity and an influx of tourists throughout the province, not just in its popular beachside district of Hua Hin.

According to Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Prachuap Khiri Khan, this year’s Songkran festival was characterized by vibrant celebrations and an increased number of visitors across the region. “Every district saw a dense influx of tourists, with hotel occupancy rates peaking at an average of 80% during the festival days, notably on April 13 and 14,” Mr. Archawan said.

This year’s significant rise in tourist numbers is attributed in part to enhanced promotional efforts by the government, which sponsored nationwide events that revitalized the festive spirit, benefiting local economies and small businesses.

The festive period was marked by crowded beaches stretching nearly 10 kilometers from Centara Grand Beach Resort to Hua Don Beach. Both domestic and international visitors visited these areas, engaging in various recreational activities and enjoying the coastal scenery.

Hoteliers also noted an improvement over last year’s figures. Mr. Rungroj Luengsawat, an advisor to the Chairman of the Tourism Industry Council of Thailand and the General Manager of Hua Hin Grand Hotel and Plaza, highlighted the robust booking rates during the festival.

“Our hotel was fully booked from April 12 to 15. The increase in guests this year was further buoyed by the visit to Hua Hin of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who brought a large entourage, including numerous journalists, thus boosting local hotel stays,” Mr. Rungroj explained.

Additional popular tourist areas in Prachuap Khiri Khan, such as Sam Roi Yot, Thap Sakae, Muang district, and Bang Saphan, also experienced high visitor numbers. The comprehensive festive activities managed by the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association were noted for their optimal organization and contributed to the overall positive atmosphere.

Tourism officials and local business leaders expressed satisfaction with the management and outcomes of this year’s festival.

The effort to promote Songkran nationwide in Thailand not only enhanced the tourist experience but also significantly contributed to the local economy through increased spending in the hospitality sector, dining, and retail.

This resurgence of tourism is a welcome change from previous years, reflecting a strong recovery and a hopeful outlook for the rest of 2024 in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

