Prachuap Khiri Khan selects dishes to represent province in cultural heritage project

The province of Prachuap Khiri Khan has embarked on an initiative to identify local dishes that best represent the region as part of a cultural heritage project.

The meeting was overseen by Mr. Ongkharak Thongniramon, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, under the direction of Mr. Somkid Chanthameruk, the Provincial Governor.

The project, titled “Thailand Best Local Food: The Lost Taste,” is by the Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture. It aims to promote and develop local food into a cultural heritage and a unique aspect of Thai identity for the fiscal year 2024.

Attendees included heads of government agencies, Mr. Chanwit Unhasuttiyanon, Chairman of the Provincial Cultural Council, government officials, and other relevant personnel.

The Department of Cultural Promotion’s objective is to collect and revive local dishes that are becoming rare, elevating them to create renowned provincial dishes.

This initiative seeks to preserve and disseminate knowledge and cultural wisdom about Thailand’s culinary heritage. By using local ingredients creatively and incorporating community herbs, the project aims to enhance the value of traditional food, introduce new dimensions to its presentation, and instill an appreciation for local cuisine among younger generations.

The Provincial Cultural Office of Prachuap Khiri Khan has been tasked with conducting the selection of local food menus. A committee was appointed to evaluate various dishes based on established criteria. The proposed menu items include:

Savory Dishes:

Fresh Chili and Mango Sour Soup with Shrimp from Sam Roi Yot District

Fried Rice with Salty Mackerel and Pineapple from Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan District

Grilled Seafood Curry Parcel (Ngob Yang) from Khlong Wan, Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan District

Curry with Spiny Amaranth and Grilled Pork from Kui Buri District

Steamed Curry (Hor Mok) from Pak Nam Pran

Grilled Parcel (Ngob Yang) from Pak Nam Pran

Pineapple Curry with Mussels from Pranburi

Durian Sour Soup with Shrimp from Ban Khlong Loi, Bang Saphan District

Bird Chili Sour Soup from Hua Hin District

Keang Kheang from Thap Sakae District

Coconut Curry with Sea Flower and Grilled Fish from Bang Saphan Noi District

Sweet Dishes:

Rainbow Cup from Thap Sakae

Immortal Sand from Thap Sakae

Khanom Khi Nu from Bang Saphan Noi

Snacks:

Pork Satay from Pak Nam Pran

There may be adjustments or additions to the sweet dishes and snacks categories. The final selection will involve a public vote, and the results will be announced later.

This initiative is expected to highlight the traditional food of Prachuap Khiri Khan, promoting local cuisine both within Thailand and to an international audience.

