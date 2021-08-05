Prachuap Khiri Khan to administer 10,000 doses of Sinovac

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are getting ready to administer a further 10,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

The doses will be given to people as a first dose and will be administered between August 6-13.

Vaccines will be administered at government hospitals throughout the province:

August 6 – Bang Saphan Hospital.

August 9 – Hua Hin Hospital, Pranburi Hospital, Kuiburi Hospital, Prachuap Hospital, Thap Sakae Hospital and Thanarat Camp Hospital.

August 10 – Sam Roi Yot Hospital

August 11 and 13 – Bang Saphan Noi Hospital.

People due to receive the vaccine should already have received an appointment date via the Mor Prom application, with priority given to who are in the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

People check the status of their appointment via: http://www.pcko.moph.go.th/checklist.html

Although foreigners in Hua Hin are able to register at Hua Hin Hospital, anyone who wishes to receive the Pfizer vaccine is urged to register with https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ – the new national vaccine registration platform recently launched by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

