Prachuap Khiri Khan vaccine rollout set to begin – patients given choice of vaccines

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are putting the final touches to the province’s vaccine rollout, which is set to begin on Monday (June 7).

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s provincial health chief, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, has revealed that 5,600 doses of the covid-19 vaccine will be distributed to hospitals throughout the province and administered on June 7.

AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines will be given to people aged over 60 and those with underlying health conditions at community hospitals in the provinces’s 8 districts.

Hua Hin will get the most doses of the vaccine (1,170), followed by Pranburi (1,080 doses), Muang Prachuap (970), Sam Roi Yot district (490 doses), Kuiburi (150 doses), Thap Sakae (330 doses), Bang Saphan (840 doses), and Bang Saphan Noi district (570 doses).

Patients will have a choice over which vaccine they receive, Dr. Suriya said.

Health workers will start administering the AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Sinovac.

However, if a patient declines a dose of the Sinovac vaccine they will have to wait until the next round of vaccines when more doses of AstraZeneca become available before they can receive their jab.

The remainder of the Sinovac vaccines will be administered to specific target groups in the province, such as teachers or those working in high risk areas.

People who are unable to attend their vaccine appointment should inform the hospital where they were due to be vaccinated. Failure to do so may result in them having to register again using the newly launched Mor Prachuap registration system.

People who have already registered and been given an appointment date are not required to re-register using the Mor Prachuap system.

Anyone who has questions concerning their vaccine appointment is urged to contact their nearest government hospital.

The vaccine rollout in Prachuap Khiri Khan is set to begin despite Dr. Suriya on Thursday (June 3) announcing that Hua Hin had not received nearly enough doses for everyone registered, forcing some vaccine appointments to be postponed.

