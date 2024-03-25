Prachuap Khiri Khan welcomes new provincial governor

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has officially welcomed Mr. Somkid Chanthamrik as its new Governor, in a series of traditional ceremonies.

Mr. Chanthamrik’s appointment comes in the wake of a royal command issued on March 21, 2024, which saw the transfer and promotion of ten senior civil servants from the Ministry of Interior to high-level administrative roles. Mr. Chanthamrik, previously serving as the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, steps into his new role amid expressions of support and expectations of leadership following the untimely death of his predecessor, Mr. Niti Vivatvanich.

On March 25, 2024, Governor Chanthamrik, alongside his wife, Assistant Professor Dr. Sasithorn Chanthamrik, engaged in a merit-making ceremony and visited several spiritual sites within the city. Their day began at the guardian spirit shrine located at the Governor’s residence, followed by prayers at the city pillar shrine dedicated to “Jatuchoke”, and visits to the old Governor’s residence where they paid respects to both the local guardian spirit shrine and a revered Buddha image. Their circuit concluded with homage to the royal statue of King Chulalongkorn, a figure of historical significance to the province.

The ceremonies were attended by Deputy Governors of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Kittipong Sukhapakul, Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, Mr. Onkrak Thongniramol, and Mr. Sinath Oeam, as well as heads of government departments, civil servants, and officers from various agencies. The attendees extended a warm welcome to Governor Chanthamrik and his wife.

The day’s events included a merit-making ceremony at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor’s residence, where the Governor and his wife offered food to monks to seek blessings. This spiritual gathering was also an opportunity for the Governor to meet with government department heads, civil servants, employees, private sector officials, and a significant number of citizens who came to express their greetings and support.

Mr. Somkid’s appointment follows the sudden passing of Mr. Niti Vivatvanich, who died of a heart attack in January, only a month after being appointed governor in December 2023.

Mr. Vivatvanich, who was undergoing medical treatment in Bangkok over the New Year holiday, had not resumed his official duties at the time of his death. His career in public service was notable, with his recent move from the position of Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province to leading Prachuap Khiri Khan.

