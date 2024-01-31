Prachuap Khiri Khan’s chief abbot puts brakes on driving monks

The chief abbot of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phra Rajaratnavisudhis, has reiterated the prohibition against monks and novices driving cars and motorcycles in public spaces, with allowances only in emergency situations.

The announcement was made during the monthly meeting of government department heads in Prachuap Khiri Khan, held on January 31, 2024.

Phra Rajaratnavisudhis, who also serves as the abbot of Wat Kui Buri, addressed the issue as part of his discourse, highlighting the inappropriateness of monks engaging in such activities.

The stance stems from a 2020 resolution by the Sangha Supreme Council, which directed the Royal Thai Police to oversee the compliance of monks and novices with this rule, treating them as ordinary citizens in this regard.

Despite the existing prohibition, instances of monks obtaining driving licenses have been reported, leading to refusal by some provincial transport offices to issue these licenses due to concerns over propriety and potential legal conflicts. The concern also extends to the possibility of monastic discipline violations, including the risk of causing accidents that could result in injuries or fatalities.

To address these issues comprehensively, the resolution includes a direct ban on monks and novices driving cars and motorcycles, obtaining a driver’s license, and any actions that could facilitate such behaviors.

Exceptions are made for driving within temple premises, for temple affairs, or in dire emergencies, such as urgently needing to transport an ill monk or novice to a hospital.

Moreover, Phra Rajaratnavisudhis announced plans to dispatch a letter to the provincial police commander, requesting assistance from local police stations across all districts to enforce this prohibition and prevent monks from engaging in these prohibited activities.

