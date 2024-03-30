Prachuap officials meet to discuss Songkran road safety measures

Officials gathered on March 28, 2024, in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to discuss ways to reduce the rates of road incidents during one of Thailand’s most celebrated holidays.

Deputy Governor Mr. Kittipong Sukphakul chaired the session, stepping in for Mr. Somkid Chanthamit, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The meet brought together the committees of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Road Safety Operations Center and the Road Accident Prevention and Mitigation Operations Center, addressing safety protocols for festivals and public holidays in 2024. Among the attendees was Mr. Thanawat Ruengdet, a policy and planning analysis specialist, representing the Head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

The officials reviewed the outcomes of a previous meeting from March 14, 2024, focusing on New Year’s festival accident prevention strategies. It was noted that accidents tend to occur more frequently on secondary roads. Consequently, the decision was made to reallocate resources from main roads to enhance safety measures on these less monitored paths. Four main road checkpoints will remain operational, including key points at Hua Hin, Sam Roi Yot, and Bang Saphan, with an emphasis on increasing the presence on secondary roads.

The meeting also underscored the importance of using flashing lights to combat driver drowsiness and maintaining a heightened vigilance for accidents during the Songkran water festivities. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to address water-related hazards and ensure public safety.

Looking ahead to the Songkran festival in April, the participants detailed their preparedness and operational plans. This includes deploying eight speed detectors by the provincial and highway police and closing nine U-turn spots on Phetkasem Road to streamline traffic flow and reduce potential accident hotspots.

The Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Operations Center is set to commence operations on April 9, 2024, at 09:30 AM, located at the new Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall area in Muang District.

