Prachuap officials step up road safety measures ahead of New Year holidays

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are stepping up safety measures in a bid to reduce the number of road traffic accidents in Hua Hin and throughout the province during the New Year holidays.

A working group of the Center for Preventing and Reducing Road Accidents, which is chaired by provincial governor Dr Sathien Charoen Rian, has set a goal of no more than 54 road traffic accidents and 5 fatalities in Prachuap Khiri Khan province between 29 December 2021 to 4 January 2022.

A new road safety campaign titled “New Life, Safe Driving, No Accidents” will promote road safety in the province during the New Year period.

Meanwhile, officials in charge of the provincial highways and rural roads will request cooperation from contractors to temporarily suspend construction and road works over New Year, and where necessary install signage and lights warning drivers to use caution when passing through the construction zones.

Teams have already been out removing debris and other obstructions in the roads, while lighting has been replaced on major routes to improve visibility at night.

Police will also set up 22 traffic discipline checkpoints on both main and secondary routes throughout the eight provincial districts.

Up to 47 rest areas which will enable drivers can take a break during their journey will also be set up throughout the province.

Furthermore, special measures, such as additional signage, lighting or traffic flow measures will be in place at known accident black spots to reduce the potential for accidents, while some U-turns on major highway may also be closed.

New Year, along with a Songkran, is a busy period on Thailand’s roads with people returning to their home provinces to celebrate with the families.

Last year, despite COVID-19 curbs, almost 400 people were killed and 3,330 injured on Thailand’s roads from Dec 29 to Jan 4.

Motorcycles were involved in more than 82% of all accidents, with speeding and drink driving the case of most accidents,

