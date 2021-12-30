Prachuap Police remind venues of 1am last orders on New Year’s Eve, boost road safety measures

Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police have reminded venues that alcohol can not be served after 1am during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Provincial Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Amnat Chomchai was speaking about some of the safety measures his officers will put in place during the New Year holidays.

“Regarding the strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I’d like to emphasize that, according to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Province’s announcement, open-air restaurants with good ventilation and that follow ‘Covid Free Setting’ measures can serve alcoholic beverages from December 31, 2021 to 1.00 AM on January 1, 2022” Pol. Col. Amnat said.

The news comes after police last week launched a crackdown on venues in Hua Hin which were found to be breaching the rules regarding the sale of alcohol.

Meanwhile, in a bid to try and reduce the number of road accidents in the province during New Year, Pol. Col. Amnat also said officers had been in contact with people who have a history of drunk or dangerous driving.

Police also said they will set up checkpoints and strictly enforce traffic regulations over the New Year period.

Earlier this month, officials set a goal of no more than 54 road traffic accidents and 5 fatalities in Prachuap Khiri Khan province between 29 December 2021 to 4 January 2022.

And for anyone who is travelling outside the province this New Year, police have said residents can contact them to have an officer check on their property while they are aware.

Residents can register for the service via the POLICE 4.0 application of by notifying their local police station.

