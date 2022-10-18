Prachuap reservoirs at 66 percent capacity

Despite what feels like an increased amount of rainfall in recent weeks, the region’s reservoirs are some way off full capacity.

In many other areas of Thailand, concerns have been raised about the dangerously high levels of water in many major reservoirs.

However, officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have confirmed the eight reservoirs that help supply the region with water are currently at around 66 percent capacity, while the nearby Pranburi reservoir is at around 65 percent capacity.

The news comes after Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over a meeting of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division and the Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Command Center for Flood, Storm, and Landslide Prevention and Solution Center on Tuesday.

Officials met to formulate a plan for dealing with disasters during the monsoon season from October to December.

Mr. Sathien spoke of the need to prevent problems before, during, and after disasters take place.

He said it was of particular importance to keep people updated and alert those living in high risk areas.

In areas where flooding is common, including at bridge underpasses, public warning signs will be displayed to help prevent accidents and to try and prevent people from driving their vehicles into flooded areas.

