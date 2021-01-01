Prachuap state agencies top corruption-free evaluation

Ten state agencies in Prachuap Khiri Khan passed the moral and transparency evaluation with flying colors and outstanding records.

Provincial Deputy Governor Mr Phromphiriya Kitnuson presided over the opening event of International Anti-Corruption Day (Thailand) at Prachuap Grand Hotel together with honoured guests and local government representatives.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement of the results of the evaluation through a live nationwide broadcast during the International Anti-Corruption Day ceremony.

The 10 state agencies of Prachuap province that had passed the 2020 moral and transparency evaluation with a record of one excellent level and 9 outstanding levels are as follows:

1) Rai Kao in Sam Roi Yot district (excellent), 2) Ron Thong in Bang Saphan district, 3) Bang Saphan Noi sub-district, 4) Bang Saphan Noi Municipality, 5) Saeng Arun in Thap Sakae district, 6) Salalai in Sam Roi Yot district, 7) Nong Ta Taem in Pranburi district, 8) Khamnaod-Noppakhun in Pranburi district, 9) Prachuap Municipality and 10) Prachuap province.

Also on the same day, a sub-committee meeting no.4 / 2020 was held on the National Strategy for the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

