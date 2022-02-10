Prachuap to begin vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to 11

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are set to begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years old in the province against COVID-19.

Children deemed most at risk or who are sufferers of one of seven underlying health conditions will be the first to be vaccinated, Dr. Apiwat Bunditchart, Deputy Director of Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital told Hua Hin Today.

In line with government policy, children are being given the paediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccinations will begin in Mueang Prachuap on Friday (Feb 11).

Dr. Apiwat advised parents that after receiving the vaccine, children may feel fatigued, experience muscle pain or a headache or generally feel unwell. However, these side effects should pass within a couple of days.

The provincial vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 5 and 11 will continue through February and March, Dr. Apiwat said.

The news comes as Thailand’ Disease Control Department urged parents to ensure that children do not exercise for up to one week after receiving a dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Disease Control director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said parents should make sure their children do not take part in any activity that requires a lot of strength for up to seven days after receiving the vaccine.

The move is aimed at preventing cases of myocarditis – a possible side effect of the vaccine.

Symptoms of myocarditis include shortness of breath, high temperature of over 39 degrees Celsius, severe headache and vomiting.

If a child experiences such symptoms, parents should contact a doctor immediately, Dr Opas said.

comments