Prachuap tourism fair lets local explore their inner cowboy and cowgirl

A tourism event being held in Ao Prachuap hosted a cowboy and cowgirl contest where 30,000 baht was given away in prize money.

The Cowboy Cowgirl Contest, Prachuap Khiri Khan Year 2022, was held at the Chaloem Phrakiat Rama IX Park in front of Prachuap Khiri Khan City Hall, on the main stage at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Tourism Fair, The Amazing City of Three Bays, and the Red Cross Fair of the Year 2022.

Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, as well as other government officials, citizens, and tourists, took part in activities to raise awareness of the importance of the cow and dairy farming industry throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan, which is home to more than 14,000 cattle farmers.

The event also helped to showcase the province and boost local tourism.

A total of 18 pairs of contestants dressed in cowboy and cowgirl costumes introduced themselves before handing out gifts to the audience and judges who voted for their favourite.

The overall winners of the Cowboy Cowgirl Contest Prachuap Khiri Khan Year 2022 is the pair number 10, Mr. Tin Darunpop. Klang Prasert and Ms. Jongkonnee Saisakon received a prize of 10,500 baht, a sash and a trophy.

In 2nd place was pair number 12, Mr. Teeradet Thanajarimuk and Ms. Ketunpha Mimphut, received a prize money of 7,500 baht, a sash with an honor trophy, while 3rd place went to number 14, Mr. Boonrit Noipueng and Na .Sarita Munmak who received 5,500 baht in prize money and sash and a cup of honor.

In 4th place was pair number 16, Mr. Usa Montathong and Ms. Thanyarat Palakawong Na Ayutthaya, receiving a prize of 4,500 baht, a sash and a cup of honor.

The Amazing City of Three Bays event and Red Cross Fair 2022 are taking place in Ao Prachuap until April 10.

