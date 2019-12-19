PRACHUAP TOURISM Plans for “Weekdays Special”

TAT Prachuap planning strategic marketing for new destinations and exciting events next year.

Ms. Soraya is accelerating marketing plans for tourism promotion and expecting the numbers of visitors to rise significantly in 2020. In this coming year, the TAT

Prachuap will encourage the participation of more private sectors in organising sports activities for the locals and tourists such as marathons, cycling, golf, football, tennis and various water sports in order to boost tourism in the Prachuap province.

New brochures will be handed out offering 8 exciting destinations for traveling, eating and lodging in Prachuap province.

Weekday events and activities will be launched so as to encourage tourists to stay longer than usual. During the weekend, local tourists normally flock to the beaches of Cha-am, Hua Hin and Pranburi. The local tourism market has also planned to launch the “Prachuap Remarkable Weekdays – if you don’t try it, you won’t know it…” program.

Private sectors will be urged to organise multiple sporting events continuing from the events held in 2019. Social Farm Trips will be organised to promote tourist attractions of secondary town cities such as Kui Buri, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan and Bang Saphan Noi districts.

However, it is expected that by the middle of 2020, if the domestic and global economy improves and the trading war subsided, tourism would at least progress a bit if not more. Including the factor of the Thai Baht having the tendency to dip, this will consequently increase the European tourism market in the near future.

Therefore, the TAT Prachuap is trying to accelerate the tourism marketing plan by early next year and to find ways to attract more tourist groups in visiting Prachuap province.

TAT Prachuap is also preparing to bring in entrepreneurs to the province and participate in potential sales promotion such as the Thai Teaw Thai Fair, Thai International Travel Fair and Weekday Special Thailand.

Ms. Soraya also announced that TAT will organise the “Colorful Festival of Prachuap Khiri Khan 2020”, on January 17 – 19 which will be held at the Queen’s Sirikit Park, (19 Rai) along the coastline of Hua Hin.

The festive area will be divided into zones so it will be convenient for visitors to walk, shop and eat. There will be zones for sports, travel, café, hanging out, eating and also a fun zone for children. TAT would like to invite all Hua Hin residents and residents nearby to visit and join this event.

Written by Larry Cadiz

Source: Hua Hin Today

