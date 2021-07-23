Prachuap woman died of brain swelling after ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccine

A woman in Prachuap Khiri Khan who was found dead hours after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccination, died as a result of swelling on the brain, health officials have said.

The 39 year old teacher, who was found dead by her husband on Tuesday (July 20), died after swelling of the brain fatally put pressure on her brainstem, Dr Chawetsan Namwat from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control said on Friday (July 23).

Dr Chawetsan said that an autopsy had determined the cause of the death of the woman, but that further investigation would be needed in order to know whether the death was related to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

The victim died after receiving a second dose of a ‘mix and match’ vaccination.

Last month the woman had received a first dose of the Sinovac vaccine but on Monday (July 19) received the AstraZeneca vaccine as her second jab.

The woman’s husband had said previously that he was concerned that mixing the vaccine doses had resulted in his wife’s death.

The ‘mix and match’ vaccination policy, which is in place throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan is in line with directives issued by Thailand’s National Committee on Immunization.

Early this month, the Thai government endorsed a plan to mix doses of the coronavirus vaccines of Sinovac and AstraZeneca, despite some public unease about use of the largely untested strategy.

The strategy to mix and match vaccines will help boost immunity, the government said.

