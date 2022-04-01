Prachuap’s convict car wash helps inmates wanting a squeaky clean start

Prachuap Khiri Khan prison has launched ‘Car Care Prison’ in a bid to provide opportunities for offenders looking to make a squeaky clean start.

Car Care Prison is a full service car wash which is manned by inmates nearing the end of their sentences.

The scheme enables inmates to learn new skills and earn money before their release from prison.

Mr. Chok Waisantia, owner of SR R Chemical and Pepper Company in Pak Nam Pran revealed the provincial prison commander had contacted him to install a system for washing, grouting, and polishing cars and motorcycles in the grounds of the provincial prison.

Prison officials say the inmates will wash cars to the same high standards as private car wash services.

This isn’t the first time car care services have been used as a way to help rehabilitate inmates prior to their release.

Prisons in Phetchaburi, Rayong, and Nong Bua Lamphu provinces have run similar programs.

Following the launch of the service it is hoped that people will offer jobs to those inmates who have taken part in the program.

“Car Care Prison” is situated on the east side of Prachuap Khiri Khan prison, which is located in Mueang District.

The service promises to be “fast, clean and at a cheap price”.

