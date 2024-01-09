Praise for heroic Grab rider who performed CPR on foreigner in Hua Hin

In an act of courage and quick thinking, an unnamed Grab rider became an unexpected hero after performing life-saving CPR on an unconscious foreigner involved in a traffic accident in Hua Hin.

The incident occurred on January 9 at 10:12 AM close to the irrigation canal on Soi 70. The Sawang Hua Hin Dhammasthan Rescue Unit reported that a foreign male, riding a motorcycle, collided with a pickup truck and was found unconscious with no pulse.

The Sawang Hua Hin Dhammasthan Rescue Unit, via their Facebook page, highlighted the swift response of the Grab rider. Upon encountering the accident scene, the rider, whose name remains unknown, immediately administered CPR to the victim, effectively keeping him alive until the arrival of the ambulance and rescue team.

The Rescue Unit’s post expressed deep gratitude towards the Grab rider: “We commend the Grab rider for his prompt action at the accident scene. His willingness to assist and perform CPR on the injured person, who was unconscious and pulseless, undoubtedly played a crucial role in the rescue operation. His actions are truly admirable.”

The post included the hashtags in Thai “#RiderGrabHero” and “#anyonecanbeahero”.

At the time of publishing there was no further information available regarding the condition of the foreign man.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a critical first aid technique used in emergencies where an individual has stopped breathing or whose heart has ceased beating. This procedure involves chest compressions and rescue breathing to restore blood circulation and oxygen to the body, thereby preventing permanent tissue damage due to oxygen deprivation.

The incident has brought to light the importance of basic life-saving skills in emergency situations. In cases like this, where an individual is unconscious and not breathing, proper positioning and technique in administering chest compressions are essential until professional medical help arrives.

comments