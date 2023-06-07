Pran Buri Dam water levels reach critical point as drought crisis deepens in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachuap Khiri Khan is facing an alarming drought situation as water levels at the Pran Buri Dam have reached critically low levels.

Officials have sounded the alarm over the severity of the crisis, prompting urgent measures to address the water shortage affecting the region.

Pran Buri Dam, a vital water source for the area, including for Hua Hin, currently holds only 14-15% of its total capacity, officials have said.

Despite the rainy season in Thailand officially beginning on May 22, the region has experienced little rain, with a less than average amount of rainfall expected throughout the remainder of the season.

Because of this, local residents in the area are now being urged to conserve water, while officials said they will step up rainmaking activities in an effort to increase water levels in the dam.

The lack of water has meant that the provincial administration has declared a disaster assistance zone in Area 2, which includes Hua Hin District, as well as in Bang Saphan District. This decision aims to provide much-needed relief to the affected population and mitigate the adverse effects of the drought.

The affected region encompasses eight sub-districts and 80 villages/communities, with a total population of 33,110, residents that are grappling with the consequences of the water shortage.

In addition, the agricultural sector in Prachuap Khiri Khan has been severely affected by the prolonged drought. Farmers are facing significant challenges in maintaining their agricultural activities, which poses a threat to the region’s food production and economic stability.

Mr. Anirut Akarapongtrakul, Head of Royal Rainmaking Operations said “we must now accept that we are facing a real crisis, especially regarding the water level in the Pran Buri Dam, which is currently at only 14-15% capacity.”

Mr. Anirut said extra efforts are being made to replenish the dam’s water supply.

He said officials are aware of issues for farmers located downstream, who have reported that water is simply not reaching them or that the water pressure is too low meaning it can not be used for crop cultivation.

Therefore, the Rainmaking Operation Center in Hua Hin will expedite the process of refilling the dam with more water, as officials understand the significant need for water in agricultural practices in these areas and the surrounding regions.

“We will make every effort within our capabilities. Rest assured that the rainmaking services in Hua Hin are continuous, and we will expedite them in all agricultural sectors and water replenishment for the dam”, Mr. Anirut said.

Mr. Anirut added that because this year’s rainy season is expected to result in less rainfall than usual officials are appealing to businesses and local residents to conserve water and use it sparingly, only when necessary, in order to be prepared for what could prove to be a worsening situation.

