Hua Hin Pre-event Run

Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Montree Chuphu, Somchai Krachaejerm, Advisor to the Kitipongsiri Phetchakasem Tourist Police Headquarters and President of the Lions Club Hua Hin organised a pre-event activity for the “Hua Hin Night Run Super Fun on the Beach 2020” near the Hua Hin Clock Tower last Saturday, November 14.

The “Hua Hin Night Run Super Fun on the Beach” will be held on 28th November starting at the Rajabhakti Park and finishes at Suan Son Beach Hotel where there will be colourful hot air balloon shows, international food fair and musical concert performed by famous local artists.

Photos: หัวหินสาร (www.huahinsarn.com)

