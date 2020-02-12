Preparation for the City’s Bicycle Race Event

Mr. Chirawat Pramanee, Deputy of Hua Hin Municipality, chaired the meeting for the preparation of city’s bicycle race event under the name “PRURide Thailand 2020”. Also present was Mr. Thanon Panpipas, Hua Hin sheriff, Ms. Saengchan Kaew Pratumrassamee, Director of Tourism & Sports (Prachuap Khiri Khan) and representatives from relevant department.

The committee discussed the plan for temporary road closure for the routes that the race will take place. “PRURide Thailand 2020” will be held on Saturday, 1st of March 2020. The starting point of the race will be at the True Arena Hua Hin and heading towards Pranburi Beach Road.

This event was organized to promote tourism in Hua Hin and Pranburi. The competition will be divided into the following categories:

Professional Ride (100.2 kilometres) – Entry Fee: 1,000 Baht per person

(100.2 kilometres) – Entry Fee: per person Fun Ride (25.8 kilometres) – Entry Fee: 750 Baht per person

The money collected from the entry fees will be donated to Hua Hin Hospital and Pranburi Hospital. Applicants can apply online until February 12, 2020 at www.thaimtb.com

For more details, log on to www.pruride.com/th

