Preparations for the PAO and Mayoral Election

On 11th Nov, Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee and head of relevant government agencies joined the meeting on conducting and preparing for the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) and the Mayoral Election which will be held on Sunday, 20 Dec from 08.00 – 17.00 hrs.

In this regard, the Civil Registration Office and the office of the Permanent Secretary have prepared the announcement of official polling stations as well as the list of eligible voters which will be sent out to all house owners for acknowledgment.

A survey of the location of polling stations will also be conducted where some stations might be subject to change as appropriate according to the Covid-19 safety health measures in order to prevent any spreading of the infection. It was also discussed in the meeting that every polling stations are required to conduct temperature check, social distancing and the wearing of masks of all voters on election day.

