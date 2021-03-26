PREPARING TO WELCOME HIS MAJESTY THE KING

On 23rd March, at Hua Hin Municipality Ofiice, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Air Marshal Phakdee Sangchuto, HM’s secretary came to the meeting to prepare a place to welcome His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Along with Air Vice Marshal Thira Chiangthong deputy secretary of the palace and Mr Phallop Singhaseni, governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, with all related agencies together as well.

The meeting was held to prepare a place to welcome His Majesty and the Queen on the occasion of the royal visit to open up the royal monument of HM King Prajadhipok Rama VII of the Chakri Dynasty, which is enshrined at Khao Hin Lek Fai.

The royal visit is due to take place on Saturday, 3rd April. The meeting sole purpose was to assign the responsibility to each assigned agency to prepare for the reception to be orderly and honourable of the king.

