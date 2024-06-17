Prime Minister conducts another inspection of Hua Hin Airport

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted another inspection of Hua Hin Airport on Sunday (June 16), providing an update on the redevelopment plans announced last month.

The redevelopment includes a major expansion and renaming the airport to “Phetch Hua Hin” airport.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister highlighted the progress, stating, “The ‘Phetch-Hua Hin’ airport has made significant progress. We are moving towards becoming an Aviation Hub and Tourism Hub. Previously, I inspected the readiness and expedited the runway expansion here. Today, I took some time during the holidays to check the readiness again because AirAsia now offers commercial flights on the Hua Hin-Chiang Mai route with one flight per day. This is a good start to increase tourist arrivals.”

The redevelopment aims to position Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan as a gateway to becoming an Aviation and Tourism Hub. The Prime Minister noted that AirAsia is prepared to open additional routes from other regions, both the Northeast and the South.

“I have instructed Minister Suriya and the Permanent Secretary of Transport, who accompanied me on the airport inspection today, to expedite the improvement of service areas and coordinate with various commercial airlines that are ready to provide services in areas with increased tourist numbers to open more flight routes,” he wrote.

The news comes after the PM inspected Hua Hin Airport on May 13 as part of efforts to upgrade it to international standards, aiming to transform it into a regional transportation hub.

The visit, part of an off-site cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi, included key officials such as Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit.

The airport, managed by the Department of Airports, is undergoing significant upgrades, including runway expansion and safety enhancements, to meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. It features a two-story passenger terminal designed to handle up to 300 passengers per hour and an 11,000 square meter apron that can accommodate three Airbus A320 aircraft simultaneously.

Upon completion within two years, the project is expected to boost regional connectivity, economic growth, and accessibility for international tourists and business travelers. Presently, Thai AirAsia provides daily flights to Chiang Mai, with plans to expand destinations, enhancing local tourism and trade.

