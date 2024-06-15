Prime Minister visits Hua Hin Railway Station to inspect SRT Royal Blossom train

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the old Hua Hin Railway Station on Friday (June 14), accompanied by Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachote and Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Avirut Thongnet.

The delegation was welcomed by Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Somkid Chantanamrue and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Director Archawan Kongkanant, along with other government officials.

During his visit, Prime Minister Srettha was briefed on the development of the southern double-track railway and local initiatives to promote tourism.

He sampled local food unique to each station on the line, such as grilled seafood curry (Hor Mok Talay Yang) and Tako dessert at Hua Hin Station, and rice in banana leaf (Khao Kratong) at Nong Pladuk Junction Station.

The Prime Minister also toured the SRT Royal Blossom Train, which includes 10 air-conditioned Hamanasu cars donated by the Hokkaido Railway Company (JR Hokkaido) from Japan. The first batch of five cars has been renovated by Thai craftsmen specifically for tourism, featuring special wide windows for panoramic views, an onboard café, and recreational facilities to enhance the travel experience and boost domestic tourism.

The SRT Royal Blossom Train is a special train service operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The train service is typically launched during specific periods, particularly around major festivals or events. On Friday, it stopped in Hua Hin as part of a trip from Bangkok to Champion.

The train is designed to offer a luxurious and scenic travel experience, often featuring routes that highlight Thailand’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also interacted with tourists taking photos at Hua Hin Railway Station.

The original Hua Hin Railway Station is known as the most picturesque station in Thailand and is distinguished by its unique Royal Waiting Room built during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).

The original station building, constructed in 1911, was renovated in 1926 to feature half-timbered Victorian architecture with cream and deep red decorative elements and an ornate signal tower.

Despite the opening of a new Hua Hin Railway Station to support the double-track railway project, the original station building is still well-maintained by the State Railway of Thailand.

Plans are underway to further renovate the station building and the Royal Waiting Room to create a historical museum, solidifying it as a landmark that promotes the identity of Hua Hin as a tourist destination.

