Princess Pa’s Cup – Hua Hin beach polo tournament is happening on Saturday

One of the most prestigious events in the Hua Hin social calendar, the Princess Pa’s Cup, beach polo tournament is taking place on Saturday, April 1.

This spectacular event is set to attract a large audience of polo enthusiasts, socialites, and philanthropists and is being held at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort from from 12:30pm to 9pm.

The tournament is named after HRH Princess Bajrakkittayabha Narendiradebyavati, who is also the patron of the Nabha Foundation, the charitable organization that benefits from the event’s proceeds.

The tournament features top teams of horse polo players from around the world who compete for the coveted Princess Pa’s Cup. The event raises funds for the Nabha Foundation, which supports various community development projects in Thailand, including education, health, and welfare programs.

The event is a perfect combination of glamour, style, and sophistication. Attendees will be treated to a day filled with exciting polo action, as well as a range of other activities.

The event kicks off at 12:30 pm with a lunch of local Hua Hin specialties, giving guests a chance to sample the region’s culinary delights. The Grand Parade opening ceremony follows, with the teams parading on horseback, showcasing their skills and their stunning mounts.

One of the highlights of the event is the fashion show on horseback, which features models showcasing the latest fashions while riding horses. This unique and stylish event is sure to delight fashionistas and horse lovers alike.

The tournament itself is fast-paced and thrilling, with teams battling it out on the sandy beach.

The prize-giving ceremony is always a highlight, with the winning team receiving the coveted Princess Pa’s Cup trophy.

After the excitement of the tournament, guests can enjoy a dinner party with entertainment from the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, providing a perfect end to a fabulous day.

To attend the event, guests must make a donation of THB 1,500 to the Nabha Foundation and then send details to info@bgrimmcountryclub.com or call 02 651 4081-5.

For donations:

B. Grimm Country Club Company Limited

Bank: TMB Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

Account: 854-2-03335-5

