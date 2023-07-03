Promoting healthy tourism: Discover Hua Hin’s hidden gems on the Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet cycling event

Get ready for a unique cycling experience as the Hua Hin / Cha Am Tourism Business Association gears up to host the Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet event on Sunday, September 10.

Aimed at promoting local lifestyle tourism and encouraging the use of bicycles for both tourism and exercise, this exciting event promises to showcase some picturesque historical and natural attractions of Hua Hin and its surrounding areas.

The event is also helping to mark 25 years of the Hua Hin / Cha Am Tourism Business Association.

Registration for the Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet event is now open until July 31 and costs 599 THB, plus 20 THB booking fee: https://event.thaimtb.com/s/Tha-Sadet

The race will span a distance of 50 km, starting and finishing at Hua Hin’s Rajabhakti Park, and will lead participants through a captivating route that explores some hidden gems along the way.

Cyclists will then continue towards Suan Son Pradit beach and on to Fort Thanarat Army camp along the normally unseen routes of the army camp.

They will then head to Tha Sadet – the majestic hexagonal teak pavilion, which is home to the half-body statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX.

Fort Thanarat Army camp, an integral part of the route, is the largest military camp of the army spanning over 50,000 rai (approximately 20,000 acres).

It boasts abundant nature, encompassing pathways, forests and waterways, making it an ideal location for cyclists to appreciate the beauty of their surroundings.

The event not only promotes local lifestyle tourism but also serves as a platform to honor the late King, allowing participants to pay their respects during their journey.

The Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet event is open to cyclists of all levels, and any type of bicycle is suitable for the route.

Participants can look forward to exciting perks, including a souvenir shirt and commemorative coins.

Additionally, the first 200 applicants will receive a special gift to mark their participation.

Furthermore, participants who register before the specified date will be covered by insurance while riding the designated route, providing them with an added sense of security.

To kickstart the day, breakfast will be provided before the cycling adventure begins. Upon crossing the finish line, participants will be rewarded with a variety of food and drinks, ensuring a satisfying conclusion to the event.

The Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet event presents an excellent opportunity for both locals and tourists to experience the charm of Hua Hin from a unique perspective.

By promoting local lifestyle tourism and advocating the use of bicycles for both recreational and fitness purposes, this event aligns with the vision of Hua Hin as a thriving tourist destination.

Don’t miss out! Register for the Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet event before July 31 and be a part of this interesting event.

For more information and registration visit: https://event.thaimtb.com/s/Tha-Sadet

