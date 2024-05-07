Property buyers drawn to Hua Hin for its “quiet luxury” lifestyle

Charn Issara Group stands out among the developers venturing into the city of Hua Hin, a location renowned for its potential in luxury real estate development.

The company says the area appeals to affluent Thais seeking a “Quiet Luxury” lifestyle, as well as to international clientele, including Russians.

For the past decade, the Issara family, in collaboration with the Chokwatana family, has embarked on real estate ventures in Hua Hin through Issara United Co., Ltd. Their journey began with the development of the Tew Talay World Cha-Am – Hua Hin project, initially situated on Chokwatana-owned land. Subsequently, the team expanded their portfolio with the Sasa Hua Hin and SASARA Hua Hin projects in Khao Takiab.

Ditawat Issara, Managing Director of Issara United Co., Ltd., highlights that Charn Issara Group’s forte lies in creating upscale real estate projects, ranging from condominiums to houses.

These endeavors have resonated well with affluent clients who value a lifestyle of understated elegance, encompassing classic, timeless designs and secluded locations. The appeal extends beyond Bangkok, attracting those in search of a secondary or investment property, thanks to the unique blend of luxury and privacy.

Hua Hin’s appeal as a prime residential destination is bolstered by its proximity to Bangkok, making it a sought-after location for tourists and property buyers alike. The company says buyers are drawn to Hua Hin not just for its beaches but also its status as a hub for golf enthusiasts, further enhanced by significant infrastructure developments.

These include the Bangkok-Hua Hin high-speed rail, the Nakhon Pathom-Cha-Am motorway, and upgrades to the Hua Hin airport, all of which underscore the area’s growing potential as a luxury real estate destination.

According to data from Knight Frank Thailand, condominiums in the Khao Takiab area boast the highest sales rate at 96%. Condominiums without sea views and those in the Khao Tao area follow closely, with sales rates of 93% and 91% respectively. The seafront areas of Hua Hin are now almost fully developed, with scarcely any land left for new projects.

Recent findings show that the average selling price for properties in these sought-after locations is around 150,000 baht per square meter. Meanwhile, in the less developed mountainous regions that lack sea views, there is still a significant amount of land available. These areas are attractive to investors not only for their potential for development within the city zone of Hua Hin, which is popular among foreigners, but also for their more affordable average price per square meter, which is below 100,000 baht.

For condominiums that offer sea views, the current average listing price is 143,000 baht per square meter, marking a 1% increase from 2021. The launch prices for new projects featuring sea views are notably higher, with an average price per square meter set at 250,000 baht. On the other hand, condominiums without sea views are priced at an average of 69,800 baht per square meter, demonstrating stable pricing with a slight decrease of 1.3% from the previous year.

Mr Ditawat has noted a recovery in the Hua Hin condominium market, leading to a reduction in unsold units, particularly in seafront projects, where few units remain. The scarcity and developmental challenges of seafront land in Hua Hin city and Khao Takiab mean that any new developments in these areas are likely to command higher selling prices.

For instance, the “Sasa Hua Hin” project is now complete and ready for occupancy, with 70% of its units sold. This leaves 30 units available, with an average price of 220,000 baht per square meter, starting at 5.9 million baht. The unsold units include one-, two-, and three-bedroom options, along with two beachfront penthouses priced between 45 to 55 million baht. The project is anticipated to sell out by the first quarter of 2025.

The “SASARA Hua Hin” project, situated on Soi Ao Hua Don over an area of 3 rai and 3 ngan, features three seven-story buildings housing a total of 248 units, with an overall value of 1.709 billion baht. It offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 32 to 183 square meters, and prices from 4.7 to 26 million baht. Since its launch on March 1st, the project has achieved a 20% sales rate, attracting both Thai and foreign buyers in equal measure.

The company said that Thai buyers, primarily from Bangkok, are interested in purchasing units for vacation purposes and rental income, buoyed by the increasing number of foreigners visiting and staying in Hua Hin. This trend offers promising opportunities for long-term rentals with returns of 6-7%. Meanwhile, the surge in foreign purchasers, including Russians seeking refuge from conflict, further underscores the market’s vitality.

comments