Proposal could see bars and pubs in Hua Hin allowed to open until 4am

A new proposal could see entertainment venues located in areas of Thailand popular with foreign tourists allowed to open until 4am.

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said he is planning to propose extending the opening hours in a bid to boost tourism during the upcoming high season.

Mr Phiphat said that the extended opening hours would not apply nationwide, but only in major tourist cities such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Krabi, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai.

And within those cities, the extended opening hours may only apply to bars located in certain areas.

For example, in Bangkok, the extended opening hours may only apply to bars located in Khao San Road, while in Phuket, bars on Bangla Road would be given the green light to open until 4am.

Mr Phiphat said he has already instructed provincial governors to study the social and economic impact of extending the opening hours.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the proposal at a meeting due to be held in September.

If the proposal is approved, it would be effective from October, Mr Phiphat said.

