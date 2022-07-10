Proposal to waive visa fees for foreign tourists to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TA) is set to propose the waiving of visa fees for foreign tourists to Thailand.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the proposal, which would see visa fees waived until the end of the year, will be put forward at an upcoming meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The move would help boost tourism and promote increased spending from foreign tourists.

Mr Yuthasak said that waiving the visa fees would offer a further boost in tourism revenue following the suspension of the Thailand Pass registration system on July 1.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

The proposal is for the 1,000 baht visa fee and the 2,000 baht fee for Visa on Arrival to be waived until Dec 31.

TAT will also request the period of stay for tourist visas be extended from 30 days to 45 days, and from 15 days to 45 days for Visa on Arrival.

Mr. Yuthasak said that if the visa fees are waived, tourists will have more money to spend in Thailand.

In particular, the waiving of the visa fees would provide more spending opportunities for Indian tourists who come with their families.

“If they do not have to pay the 8,000-10,000 baht in visa fees per group, they will be able to spend more money in Thailand,” Mr. Yuthasak said.

Despite the proposal being put forward by TAT, the waiving of any visa fees would require collaboration from multiple agencies.

This is because normal visa applications are handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whereas VoA is handled by the Immigration Office.

Indian tourists continue to top arrivals from overseas

Meanwhile, the Tourism and Sports Ministry has reported that Indians continue to account for the highest number of foreign arrivals to Thailand this year.

Between Jan 1 to July 6, 249,466 Indians had arrived in Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak said that following the cancellation of the Thailand Pass, approximately 38,000 to 40,000 tourists per day are expected to arrive in Thailand in July.

TAT anticipates 1 million foreign tourists to arrive in Thailand per month between July and September and 1.5 million foreign tourists per month from October to December.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

comments