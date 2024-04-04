Proud Group helps establish Hua Hin as global sports and lifestyle destination

The Proud Group is spearheading initiatives to bring world-class events to Hua Hin throughout the year, with the goal of transforming it into a premier international sport and lifestyle destination.

As a leading entity in crafting integrated entertainment and resort experiences in Thailand, the Proud Group is at the forefront of the lifestyle sector in Hua Hin. It boasts prominent establishments such as the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, Vana Nava Water Park Hua Hin, and Arena Hua Hin. The group is set to collaborate with a broad spectrum of partners to fill the calendar with high-caliber lifestyle events spanning sports, music, art, and culinary delights. Their vision is to position Hua Hin as a distinguished international sport and lifestyle hub.

In 2023, Thailand witnessed a swift resurgence in its tourism sector, marked by a notable surge in international visitors. This resurgence provided a substantial boost to the hotel and real estate industries linked to tourism, particularly in Hua Hin, a locale that enjoys popularity among Thai and international tourists alike. Mirroring the appeal of a globally recognized vacation spot, Hua Hin has seen its tourist numbers more than triple following the COVID-19 crisis, with a tally reaching 11.14 million visitors. This trend is expected to persist, underscoring Hua Hin’s considerable potential in tourism. In support of this growth, the government is enhancing transportation infrastructure with projects like the Dao Khanong to Pak Tho expressway and the introduction of dual-track trains, thereby facilitating easier access to Hua Hin. Coupled with major upgrades to public utilities and ambitions to evolve into a modern, safe Smart City, Hua Hin is emerging as a fertile ground for business expansion.

The Proud Group has a track record of forging alliances to stage significant global happenings, a testament to its confidence and the substantial potential it sees in uplifting Hua Hin as a top-tier international tourism spot. Signature events include the Hua Hin Beach Countdown, a New Year’s extravaganza known for its magnificent fireworks display along the beach, and the Thailand Open 2024, the largest tennis event in Southeast Asia. This tournament not only showcases Thai culture, cuisine, martial arts, and Muay Thai to over 200 elite female tennis athletes at Arena Hua Hin but also cements Hua Hin’s status as a venue ready for major international sports events. It contributes to promoting Hua Hin as a center for culture and wellness, thereby augmenting the allure of the Thailand Open for participants, spectators, and tourists, which in turn stimulates economic growth and tourism.

Most recently, the Proud Group partnered with B.Grimm for the “InterContinental – B.Grimm Beach Polo 2024”, an esteemed Asian-level charity beach polo event honored by Her Royal Highness Princess Patcharakitiyapa Nareerat Rachasirin Siripatchara Mahawachirunroj. Hosted in front of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, this 13th edition of the event underscores Hua Hin’s unparalleled suitability as a world-class tourist destination and the perfect setting for enduring beach polo competitions, thanks to its scenic beauty, the cultural charm of horseback riding along its shores, and ample beachfront space. This competition plays a pivotal role in enhancing Hua Hin and Thailand’s image, attracting global tourists and event attendees.

Proudputh Liptapanlop, an executive at the Proud Group, shared, “Hua Hin has solidified its status as a top choice for both Thai and foreign visitors. The year 2023 marked a period of significant growth, with tourism revenue exceeding 44,000 million baht from 11.14 million tourists, particularly from China and Korea. This momentum continued into 2024, with occupancy rates reaching 80-90%, reaffirming Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province as a highly preferred tourist destination with strong potential. In 2024, the Proud Group has been keen on curating world-class lifestyle activities to further enrich Hua Hin’s tourism appeal, covering sports, music, arts, and culinary experiences. The InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, hosting these events for the 13th consecutive year, is particularly proud of its ideal beachfront location for such competitions. This year, the resort has revitalized its beachfront rooms and enhanced its amenities, including the lobby, fitness center, kids club, swimming pool, and beach area, along with its nine gourmet dining venues. These upgrades are designed to offer guests a unique blend of relaxation and luxury, capturing the elegant charm of 1920s Hua Hin. Furthermore, the Proud Group is orchestrating a variety of activities aimed at delivering unparalleled tourist experiences that leave lasting impressions, thereby advancing Hua Hin’s stature as an International Sport & Lifestyle Destination.

