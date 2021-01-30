Provincial Health Office confirmed zero infections in Hua Hin

Previous report on a Covid-infected female who arrived in Hua Hin on 18 January to attend a funeral service at Khao Lan Thom Temple in Khao Takiab, had also stayed overnight a condominium nearby.

Her timeline revealed that she had gone to the Mini Big C in Soi 94 and left town the next day.

On 28 January, Dr Suriya Kuharat of the Provincial Public Health Department led Hua Hin health officials and volunteers to sanitise and sprayed disinfectants at the sites recorded on her timeline. The effort has ensured that there were no new infections being reported.

In addition, Dr Suriya has confirmed that Hua Hin is currently safe from Covid-19 and has zero infections. Anyone who had direct contact with the patient or have been to the places where she visited, please report immediately to health authorities or undergo a Covid-19 test at Hua Hin Hospital.

