PT Prachuap Grand Prix 2022 set for October

The provincial COVID-19 task force has been informed of plans to hold the PT Prachuap Grand Prix 2022 road race in October.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, Mr. Silp Theeranit, chairman of the event, provided members of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee with practical manuals, methods, and measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the event.

Mr. Silp said the event will be held between October 19 and October 23 around Khao Chong Krachok and the nearby coastal road – the same route as the 2021 race.

Last year’s event took place without spectators. However, it is planned that spectators will be able to attend the event in October.

The Prachuap City Municipality’s park area and the area around Wat Thammikaram Worawihan, Phra Aram Luang, located next to the race route, will be used as seating areas for spectators.

As part of the planning for the 2021 race, organisers said the event would attract up to 20,000 spectators and could generate approximately 100 million baht for the local economy.

Tourism chiefs have also spoken of their intention to make the race an annual event for Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s meeting of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which was presided over by Mr. Kittipong Sukpakkul, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province heard how the province will prepare the local public health system should cases of COVID-19 spike after the long holiday weekend.

People were also urged to continue to follow the disease control measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

And while mask wearing is now voluntary in Thailand, the committee said it was advisable to wear a mask if visiting a crowded place and for people who are deemed to be at a higher risk of catching the virus.

In addition, health officials will launch campaigns to encourage people to receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

In terms of the progress of the vaccination roll-out in the province, currently, 455,998 people—or 86.52 percent—have received the first dosage of the vaccine; 429,086—or 81.41 percent—have received the second; and 173,436—or 32.91 percent—have received the third.

