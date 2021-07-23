Public holidays in Thailand this weekend brings alcohol ban

A number of public holidays in Thailand over this weekend and beyond will result in nationwide alcohol bans.

The first of the holidays officially starts on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday July 25 for Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (the start of Buddhist Lent), respectively.

As both are major religious holidays, the sale of alcohol is banned by law across the throughout Thailand . Because of this, the alcohol ban will start at 00:01am Saturday (July 24) and conclude at midnight Sunday night (23:59pm July 25).

The sale of alcohol is already banned in bars and restaurants but the ban also means that no alcohol will be sold in supermarkets and convenience stores.

As both holidays this year occur on the weekend, the Thai government has said that the following Monday (July 26) will be a substitution public holiday.

On July 26 there is no alcohol ban.

On July 27, while this had been earmarked as a ‘special holiday’ the government earlier this month cancelled the holiday due to COVID-19 and instead will now be a regular working day.

July 28 is the birthday of His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn and while it is a public holiday, there will be no alcohol ban.

The alcohol ban is in effect on religious grounds, however, the holding of many of the religious and merit making ceremonies that would normally take place at the start of Buddhist Lent are also prohibited to due to COVID-19.

