Q-Con Home expands into the luxury property market with Villa Gaia in Hua Hin

Q-Con Home, the leading “Turn-Key” design and construction company based in Hua Hin, has announced its expansion into the luxury property segment, marking a significant milestone for the company.

With a strong reputation for delivering high-quality work and ensuring customer satisfaction, Q-Con Home is now venturing into the world of luxury real estate, catering to discerning buyers in the Hua Hin area.

As part of its entry into the luxury market, Q-Con Home has partnered with Minerva, a distinguished German-born company with over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Minerva specializes in developing luxury eco-friendly residential villas in sought-after locations across the globe.

With branches in America and Thailand, Minerva has access to three major global markets and has successfully completed real estate developments worth more than EUR 250 million.

Q-Con Home’s collaboration with Minerva has resulted in the creation of Villa Gaia, a breathtaking luxury eco-friendly 4-bedroom pool villa nestled atop the hills of Hua Hin.

This extraordinary property promises an unparalleled retreat, harmonizing seamlessly with its natural surroundings and elevating the property market in Hua Hin.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Villa Gaia’s construction, showcased through its innovative features.

The villa boasts a freshwater pool system, airtight construction, high-grade insulation, high-performance windows, solar energy production, and water heating. These eco-friendly elements not only reduce the property’s environmental impact but also contribute to its overall energy efficiency.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, Villa Gaia showcases impeccable craftsmanship and luxurious amenities.

The villa encompasses four en-suite bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a fully equipped European-style kitchen.

The outdoor space is equally captivating, featuring terraces and a breathtaking 48m² infinity pool, all seamlessly integrated into a generous plot of over 1,600m². This integration with nature enhances the villa’s appeal and offers residents a tranquil and serene living environment.

Further enhancing the allure of Villa Gaia are its additional features, including maid’s quarters, a laundry room, a storage room, an indoor garage, and private parking. The property also offers smart home solutions, built-in closets, centralized air conditioning, and advanced security systems, providing residents with an exceptional living experience that combines luxury and convenience.

The introduction of Villa Gaia not only expands the luxury property market in Hua Hin but also raises awareness of Hua Hin as a sought-after destination for buyers.

The collaboration with Minerva represents an exciting chapter for Q-Con Home, as it positions itself at the forefront of luxury construction and design, further solidifying its reputation as a leading turn-key construction company in the region.

With its stunning eco-friendly features, stylish design, and commitment to sustainability, Villa Gaia is set to captivate even the most discerning buyers in the luxury real estate market.

Q-Con Home’s expansion into the luxury segment is a testament to their dedication to delivering excellence.

For clients, a major positive in choosing Q-Con Home as a construction partner is the company’s ability to deliver the same exceptional standards, meticulous processes, and superior service levels that are often associated with companies located in Bangkok.

By bridging the gap between metropolitan construction standards and local markets, Q-Con Home offers a distinct value proposition, ensuring that clients in Hua Hin can enjoy the highest level of craftsmanship and service without the need to rely on companies located in the capital.

This sets Q-Con Home apart as a trusted partner that combines the advantages of local accessibility with the excellence usually associated with larger companies.

For more information about Q-Con Home and Villa Gaia visit their website:

https://qconhome.com/

https://Minerva-thailand.com/

🌎 https://qconhome.com/

📱 @qconhomegroup

📞 085 297 9595

📧 info@qconhome.com

🏡 26/72 Soi Huahin 68 Petchkasem road, Hua Hin

comments