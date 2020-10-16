Railway construction nearing its completion

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul along with city officials visited yesterday the Bonkai Railway Intersection (Soi Hua Hin 88) and made a thorough inspection as the construction is approaching its completion. The project was built and supervised by the Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

The roads passing through Bon Kai roundabout were closed several months for the construction of the Hua Hin – Nakhon Pathom Double Track Railway Project.

The intersection will be opening on Monday, 19th October. When motorists and pedestrians using this junction find it more convenient and cause less traffic congestion, the municipality will instruct the engineering department to proceed with the drawing the yellow and white traffic lines and install safety road signs.

comments