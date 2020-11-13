Railway-highway intersection upgrade in the works

Hua Hin Municipal Clerk Jirawat Pramanee represented the city at a province-level meeting to discuss the issue of railway-highway intersection safety upgrade.

Held at Prachuap Khiri Khan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, the meeting was chaired by Deputy Governor Chatri Chanveerachai.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway District (Hua Hin) needs to use land under the State Railway of Thailand’s jurisdiction to construct a bridge over the railway intersection at Hat Sai Yai. The planned construction is part of the Ministry of Transport’s scheme to reduce accidents at railway-highway intersections and ensure public safety and convenience.

Thailand has a high incidence of train collisions with road vehicles at railway junctions. Last month, nearly 20 people were killed and dozens injured after a freight train collided with a bus full of passengers at a railway junction in Chachoengsao province.

comments