Rainmaking operations continue in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi

The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation is continuing its cloud seeding and rainmaking operations to address severe drought conditions in the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

In an operation plan dated May 2, 2024, the Royal Rainmaking Operation Unit in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province carried out a series of flights in the southern region aimed at increasing water levels in dams and reservoirs, and supporting agricultural areas impacted by the drought.

The first flight took off at 2:00 PM, with a single CARAVAN aircraft targeting Ban Kha District in Ratchaburi Province. Two additional flights were launched at 2:20 PM, with both planes focusing on the Kaeng Krachan District of Phetchaburi Province.

These missions, carried out to mitigate the impacts of the drought, aim to replenish the water supply in key agricultural areas and to improve the water levels in reservoirs and dams within Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Ratchaburi provinces.

For much of the last month, rainmaking operations have been carried out in the province.

These operations focus on cloud seeding above agriculture areas or in locations where the province’s major dams are located.

Thailand’s engagement with cloud seeding dates back to the late-1950s, initiated under the auspices of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Recognizing the chronic water shortages that affected his people, especially farmers, the King developed the rainmaking concept, which has evolved into what is known today as the Royal Rainmaking Project.

The primary reason Thailand resorts to cloud seeding is to combat the frequent drought conditions that threaten water security and agriculture, the backbone of its rural economy. By artificially inducing rainfall, Thailand aims to stabilize these sectors and ensure water availability throughout the year.

Despite the ongoing efforts, assessing the exact effectiveness of cloud seeding remains challenging.

This is because it is almost impossible to create a setting where a truly controlled experiment can be carried out.

A 2020 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, stated that one cloud seeding experiment may have produced up to 10% more precipitation that what would occur naturally.

But many in the in scientific community remain skeptical about the effectiveness of cloud seeding.

